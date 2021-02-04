Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

Revolut is to move the majority of its 2000-strong employees to a permanent remote working model and has begun the conversion of 70% its office real estate into 'Rev Labs', collaborative spaces for teamwork and in-person knowledge exchange.

Revolut's entire workforce has worked exclusively from home since late March 2020, with minimal disruption to services. During the global pandemic, the company successfully launched in three new big markets, USA, Australia and Japan and launched new products including Junior accounts and commodities trading across the world.

The firm says employees have adapted well to remote working with 86% enjoying the benefits of not commuting and 60% reporting a better work/life balance.

The same surveys showed that, while teams have been working remotely, 92% of employees found that their individual productivity had not changed or if there was a change it was positive. 80% of employees felt that team collaboration had not changed or had a positive impact and 96% of employees considered that team performance was not negatively impacted or experienced a positive change.

Nevertheless 65% said that they wanted the freedom to come to the office when they wanted, in order to engender a sense of belonging and the ability to bounce ideas off one another in person.

The new Rev Labs format will cater for this need, providing spaces for creative thinking, brainstorming, training and teamwork, alongside quiet zones and space for external meetings.

Jim MacDougall, VP of people at Revolut, says that over the course of 2021, the firm plans to open Rev Labs in new locations where it has never had a physical presence before while the current offices are gradually repurposed to fit this new model.

“Our people have told us that they really love the better balance they’ve achieved by working from home. But they said they missed colleagues and the chance to collaborate face to face on key projects and to balance the convenience of home with the camaraderie of the office," he says. "Rev Labs offers everyone the best of both worlds. We’ll be completing the flexible working policy over the coming months, to be attractive to our current colleagues and the hundreds who will be joining us as we grow around the world.”

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end cl[New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Trending

Related News
UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps
/people

UniCredit inks remote working agreement with employee reps

FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment
/regulation

FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment

Brex makes permanent move to 'remote first' working

14 Sep 2020

Nationwide records surge in video calls during pandemic

09 Jul 2020

Covid-19 remote working leads to more productive tech teams - survey

18 Jun 2020

The WFH hub is here to stay - Westpac

17 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Ripple formally responds to SEC lawsuit

  2. Bitcoin may &#39;break down altogether&#39; - BIS chief

  3. Visa prepares for crypto future

  4. Royal Bank of Canada moves into BNPL market

  5. Fidelity in talks to take &#163;100 million stake in Starling

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies