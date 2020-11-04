Revolut seeks chief commercial offficer for new business line

Revolut is recruiting for a chief commercial officer to build and head a new division dedicated to selling the firm's "platform services" to large merchants at scale.

The new CCO will be charged with hiring a 50-strong sales team and the generation of $100 million in annual sales.



The move comes amid a push for profitability at Revolut, which last year saw losses triple to £106.5 million, despite a sharp rise in revenues and customers.



The platform business model will see the firm partnering with large retailers to offer on-the-spot shopping discounts within the app.



The LinkedIn job ad has far racked up 246 applications, with Revolut demanding that candidates have 15+ years of experience "leading a large commercial organisation in a fast growing top-tier technology company".