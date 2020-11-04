Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Revolut seeks chief commercial offficer for new business line

Revolut seeks chief commercial offficer for new business line

Revolut is recruiting for a chief commercial officer to build and head a new division dedicated to selling the firm's "platform services" to large merchants at scale.

The new CCO will be charged with hiring a 50-strong sales team and the generation of $100 million in annual sales.

The move comes amid a push for profitability at Revolut, which last year saw losses triple to £106.5 million, despite a sharp rise in revenues and customers.

The platform business model will see the firm partnering with large retailers to offer on-the-spot shopping discounts within the app.

The LinkedIn job ad has far racked up 246 applications, with Revolut demanding that candidates have 15+ years of experience "leading a large commercial organisation in a fast growing top-tier technology company".

