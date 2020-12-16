Revolut rolls out Plus accounts for purchase protection

Revolut is rolling out a low-cost subscription option which will give customers purchase protection and other features for £2.99 a month.

Launching in the UK today, Revolut Plus is available to all customers and to existing paid plan Premium and Metal subscribers



The purchase protection on offer, which provides cover for damaged and stolen goods and event ticket cancellations, covers Plus customers up to £1,000, Premium customers up to £2,500, and Metal customers up to £10,000.



Revolut Plus customers will also be able to spend online with virtual cards, while parents and guardians can teach their kids money skills with access to up to two junior accounts.



Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut, says: “We’re excited to launch our upgraded plans for our customers across Europe, providing them with great value for money while protecting them from out of pocket expenses. We want to help our customers shop safely, knowing their purchases are protected by Revolut from theft, damage, or no-returns policies.”



The UK rollout will be followed next week by a full launch to European customers.