/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Revolut

Retail banking
Revolut rolls out Plus accounts for purchase protection

Revolut rolls out Plus accounts for purchase protection

Revolut is rolling out a low-cost subscription option which will give customers purchase protection and other features for £2.99 a month.

Launching in the UK today, Revolut Plus is available to all customers and to existing paid plan Premium and Metal subscribers

The purchase protection on offer, which provides cover for damaged and stolen goods and event ticket cancellations, covers Plus customers up to £1,000, Premium customers up to £2,500, and Metal customers up to £10,000.

Revolut Plus customers will also be able to spend online with virtual cards, while parents and guardians can teach their kids money skills with access to up to two junior accounts.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and Founder at Revolut, says: “We’re excited to launch our upgraded plans for our customers across Europe, providing them with great value for money while protecting them from out of pocket expenses. We want to help our customers shop safely, knowing their purchases are protected by Revolut from theft, damage, or no-returns policies.”

The UK rollout will be followed next week by a full launch to European customers.

Revolut

Retail banking
Revolut taps Modulr API to launch early salary feature in UK
Revolut taps Modulr API to launch early salary feature in UK

Revolut launches Web app
Revolut launches Web app

Revolut seeks chief commercial offficer for new business line

04 Nov

Revolut losses triple despite rising revenues

11 Aug

Revolut launches price comparison service

28 Jul

Revolut rolls out cryptocurrency service in US

15 Jul

  TransferWise to make 750 hires

  Bank of England warns of Brexit payment disruption

  Stripe plots Asian expansion

  UK Supreme Court paves the way for £14 billion Mastercard class action

  Deutsche Bank gets better engineer job applicants after Google tie-up

