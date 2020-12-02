Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut Modulr

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut taps Modulr API to launch early salary feature in UK

Revolut taps Modulr API to launch early salary feature in UK

Revolut is launching a salary advance feature, enabling its three million UK customers to draw down their pay cheque a day early each month.

Revolut is piggy-backing off Modulr's direct access to the Bank of England to introduce the new service, which taps into the Bacs payment scheme for prompt release of funds.

Enabling early access to earned income has become a hot business model in the fintech space, attracting a host of startups looking to ease cashflow for consumers in a challenging economic environment.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and founder at Revolut, says: “Early access to salaries could be a genuine lifeline for many during these tough economic times. With Modulr we’ve been able to deliver better services and experiences to millions of UK customers. We’re looking forward to future innovation and to launching many more exciting products for Revolut customers."

Related Companies

Revolut Modulr

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industr[New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Trending

Related News
Revolut launches Web app
/retail

Revolut launches Web app

PayPal partners Even to let US employees get paid early
/startups

PayPal partners Even to let US employees get paid early

Revolut losses triple despite rising revenues

11 Aug

Salary Finance acquires Goldman-backed rival Neyber

11 Mar

Greensill buys Oz salary-on-demand startup Earnd

10 Mar

Salary Finance raises $32.8m, hires SoFi co-founder for US push

16 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. ECB warns the future of money is at stake as Facebook preps January crypto launch

  3. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

  4. Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

  5. ABN Amro to cut 2800 jobs; sell headquarter offices

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020