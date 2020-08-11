Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut losses triple despite rising revenues

Revolut losses triple despite rising revenues

Digital banking app Revolut saw losses triple to £106.5 million in 2019, despite a sharp rise in revenues and customers.

Losses were up from £32.8 million in 2018 as the UK-based unicorn invested heavily in staff, international expansion into markets including the US and Singapore, as well as new products, including a stock trading offering.

Revenues were up 180% to £162.7 million while customer numbers soared from 3.5 million to 10 million at the firm, which was valued at $5.5 billion in a funding round earlier this year.

CEO Nikolay Storonsky says: "While we still have some way to go, we are pleased with our progress in 2019."

Revolut follows rivals Monzo and Starling in reporting annual losses but unlike Monzo makes no warning about the Covid-19 pandemic and its ability to continue as a "going concern".

Says chairman Martin Gilbert: “Our continued growth and expansion during the pandemic has shown the resilience of our strategic plans and we are pleased that these plans are further endorsed by new investors.”

Related Companies

Revolut

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform , Embrace the new normal On the EBAday digitEmbrace the new normal On the EBAday digital platform

Trending

Related News
A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling
/retail

A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating
/retail

Monzo: Covid:19 casts 'significant doubt' on ability to continue operating

Revolut launches price comparison service

28 Jul

Revolut nets £63m from share sale

27 Jul

Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

24 Mar

Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

10 Mar

Revolut becomes UK's most valuable fintech startup

25 Feb

Trending

  1. A tale of two banks: Monzo vs Starling

  2. Microsoft tests show SCA leads to checkout abandonment

  3. Fed instant payments project full steam ahead

  4. BoE increased Monzo capital demands during fundraising - FT

  5. RBI plans offline digital payments pilot, sets up innovation hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks