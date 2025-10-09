View From

The Path to Perfect Payments: AI, APIs, and the Power of Platform Thinking

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Mick Fennell, Business Line Director, Payments, Temenos, defined the perfect payments experience as a dynamic balance of cost, access, speed, transparency, and security, tailored to diverse customer needs. He outlined seven key technology pillars driving progress, including AI, APIs, real-time processing, cloud computing, crypto, ISO 20022, and alternative networks. Fennell emphasised Temenos’ embedded AI approach, likening it to fruit baked into a cake, with real-world impact seen in fraud detection, payment repair, and co-pilot tools developed with partners like Microsoft. With AI able to reduce false positives in sanctions screening from around 6% to under 2%, he stressed the importance of responsible, regulator-approved models to ensure trust and transparency.

Temenos

