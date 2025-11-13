Scale, Standards & Interoperable Systems: Bringing Digital Assets Into The Mainstream

Joining the FinextraTV virtual studio following Sibos 2025, Jack Pouderoyen, Head of Digital Assets Strategy, Swift gave his thoughts on the rising mainstream popularity of digital assets and what the future holds. Discussing Swift's announcement of a new blockchain-based ledger, Pouderoyen explained how, as the world is becoming more 24/7 and tokenisation is in rapid growth, the underlying infrastructure must change to meet new demands. He said that the key to success is not in the technology, but in the ability to scale it, describing an environment where platforms have been created out of a need to reduce fragmentation, but, due to an inability to scale, have indirectly created more. Pouderoyen said the industry needs to see more systems and standards, like theirs, designed with a coalition of banks that enable connectivity and interoperability, in order to successfully integrate digital assets in the way they need. It will be in the realisation of a common standard and common platform on a trusted network across the payments industry that, he says, will be the future.