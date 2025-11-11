How Great Infrastructure Resilience Targets Are Holistic, Not Numerical

Off the back of Sustainable Finance.Live 2025, Professor Samer Bagaeen, Professor, Royalty Town Planning Institute Trustee and Technical Director, Arcadis (Town Planning) spoke to Richard Peers, Founder, ResponsibleRisk about resilient infrastructure and what that term actually means. Breaking resilience down into the ability to survive, adapt, grow and thrive, Bagaeen mentions the UK's attempt to build 1.5 million homes a year and explains how purely focusing on numbers, beyond a number of other important factors, has presented several problems. On the journey to improving these plans and infrastructure resiliencies, Bagaeen notes the ability for different departments to recognise the interconnectedness of their individual issues and to search for the shared source. It's in this holistic view, he says, where resilience can be developed stronger.