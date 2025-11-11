View From

How Great Infrastructure Resilience Targets Are Holistic, Not Numerical

  1 584 1 comment

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Off the back of Sustainable Finance.Live 2025, Professor Samer Bagaeen, Professor, Royalty Town Planning Institute Trustee and Technical Director, Arcadis (Town Planning) spoke to Richard Peers, Founder, ResponsibleRisk about resilient infrastructure and what that term actually means. Breaking resilience down into the ability to survive, adapt, grow and thrive, Bagaeen mentions the UK's attempt to build 1.5 million homes a year and explains how purely focusing on numbers, beyond a number of other important factors, has presented several problems. On the journey to improving these plans and infrastructure resiliencies, Bagaeen notes the ability for different departments to recognise the interconnectedness of their individual issues and to search for the shared source. It's in this holistic view, he says, where resilience can be developed stronger.

Related Company

Channels

/regulation & compliance /security /sustainable

Keywords

mainframe
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Comments: (1)

Michael Rada

Michael Rada HUMAN at IBCSD LAB s.r.o,

It seems to me that the discussion refers to INDUSTRY 5.0 https://ecoametsolutions.com/industry-5-0/

Watch More Videos on /sustainable

How Great Infrastructure Resilience Targets Are Holistic, Not Numerical

/sustainable

How Great Infrastructure Resilience Targets Are Holistic, Not Numerical

Funding Extinction: The Need for Nature-Positive Financing

/sustainable

Funding Extinction: The Need for Nature-Positive Financing

Geospatial Analytics and AI: Actionable Intelligence Into African Water Risks

/sustainable

Geospatial Analytics and AI: Actionable Intelligence Into African Water Risks

Speed, Standardisation and Safety: How the G20 is Creating a Better Payments World

/payments

Speed, Standardisation and Safety: How the G20 is Creating a Better Payments World

12 Questions Boards Should Ask About Their Impact on Nature.

/sustainable

12 Questions Boards Should Ask About Their Impact on Nature.

Making an Impact: Bevis Watts on 10 Years in Sustainable Finance

/sustainable

Making an Impact: Bevis Watts on 10 Years in Sustainable Finance

Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

/sustainable

Financial Risk Management and the Environmental Crocodile Analogy

The Path to Climate Progress: Optimism, Purpose and Technological Innovation

/sustainable

The Path to Climate Progress: Optimism, Purpose and Technological Innovation

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept