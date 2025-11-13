Why Data Management Struggles Are More Complex Than Just Improved Education

Joining FinextraTV, Adrien Chenailler, Global Director of AI Solutions at Cloudera, discussed the nuances of effective, secure, and evolving data management at a time of prolific technological change. Chenailler says the industry is struggling, not because of lack of education but because data is being spread across the entire organisation. He says that data is no longer confined to engineers and IT departments which begins to create heightened complexity for data security. Crucial to assisting in reducing this complexity, he believes, is organisational alignment and governance led by IT and technical leads. Equally, Chenailler explains the definition of hybrid data and how this can also help too by providing different departments with the customisable data forms they need, whether it is real-time speed or high volumes.