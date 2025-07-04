View From

A2A Regulation: Prepare For Compliance Deadlines, Without Losing Modernisation

Whilst joining the FinextraTV studio at EBAday 2025, Craig Ramsey, Head of A2A Payments, ACI Worldwide helped to both define the fundamentals of account-to-account payments, as well as sharing his insights into the current landscape. Touching on recent regulation obstacles, Ramsey described how modernisation projects have been stopped to strategically meet regulatory standards. In his eyes, this may lead organisations to be on time to meet regulatory deadlines but lacking in readiness for the iterative innovations needed in the current market.

