Digital First & Wellness Banking: How Gen Z are Changing The Banking Journey

Discussing how technology and digital investment is increasing, despite geopolitical uncertainty, Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director, Europe, Temenos and Domenico Ferrari, Platform Manager of Mobile and Digital Banking, Credem Banca joined the FinextraTV studio at Temenos Community Forum 2025. From explaining how Gen Z's digital-first needs are transforming the industry to the growing focus on wellness banking, Yami-Ali and Ferrari provide insights into the continued evolution of digital channels.