Amidst a busy Communify Fincentric Experience 2025 in Miami, Shachar Kariv, Co-Founder & Chief Scientist, Capital Preferences joined the FinextraTV studio to discuss how financial wellbeing has gradually become a more significant part of overall wellbeing. Using his scientific experience, Kariv explains how, while they might feel opposing, behavioural science interjects perfectly with financial success. As Kariv says, "if we don't have well-defined questions, we won't have well-defined answers".