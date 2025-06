Stepping away from the main Temenos Community Forum 2025 event, Will Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos and Marnix Tummers, IT Director, Wealth Management, ABN AMRO joined the FinextraTV studio to discuss the success of their collaboration over almost 20 years. Whilst emphasising the importance of partnership, more than just collaboration, Moroney and Tummers describe a culture of innovation in the face of AI, product development, and value retention.