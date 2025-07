At the FinextraTV studio during Temenos Community Forum 2025, Monty Bhatia, EVP, Global Alliances and Partner Ecosystem, Temenos and Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President & Head - Europe & UKI, Financial Services, HCLTech spoke about core modernisation and AI implementation. Explaining the benefits of working with trusted partners, Lahiri and Bhatia explored how banks can effectively transition to an agile, modular architecture that enables fast implementation of AI-driven services.