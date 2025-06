In the midst of a bustling Money 20/20 event in Amsterdam, Bill Deng, CEO and Founder of XTransfer, spoke to FinextraTV about how the current state of geopolitics — specifically, US tariffs — actually has a positive spin on the growth of the payments sector. While it may be inconvenient and troublesome for certain bigger companies, Deng believes it has created a level of speed, innovation and adaptability within more agile, smaller companies that may not have occurred otherwise.