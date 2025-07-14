How Younger Investors Will Change The Face of Wealth Management

Stepping away from the Temenos Community Forum 2025, Eric Mellor, Wealth Management Specialist, MEA and APAC, Temenos joined the FinextraTV studio to talk about the massive shift of wealth towards younger generations. Explaining the challenges that will occur as this trend continues, Mellor emphasises how quickly those in the industry will lose customers if they don't prepare now. Describing how younger investors are more interested in ESG, digital experiences and concierge services, Mellor highlights the evolution of wealth management in this new era and the technology that can help financial institutions adjust.