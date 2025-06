While joining the FinextraTV studio at the 2025 NextGen Nordics event, Mick Fennell, Business Line Director - Payments, Temenos explains his four Ions to financial change: Innovation, Regulation, Optimisation and Protection. Diving into each, Fennell describes the ways in which the industry is evolving and why, as much as it requires caution, it can be a cause for excitement when approached the right way.