AI Without Governance Is Just Guesswork: Rethinking Reconciliation in Real Time

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Tom Warsop, CEO of ACI Worldwide, reflected on the urgency driving payments modernisation, especially among traditional financial institutions. He highlighted the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenised deposits, noting their potential to enhance cross-border transactions without undermining existing systems. Warsop emphasised the importance of education to overcome fear and unlock innovation, urging institutions to embrace new payment types and lean into their trusted market positions

