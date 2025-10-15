View From

How Shared Standards are Bridging the Gap Between TradFi and DeFi

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder, Chainlink shared his insights into how off-chain and on-chain financial standards are beginning to merge into one, more efficient and cost effective framework. Giving examples of how traditional finance is becoming more compatible with its decentralised counterpart, Nazarov explains how the landscape is an exciting point in its evolution, with higher quality data, AI capabilities and more cohesive standards and how he believes the future will see greater digital assets, than those in traditional finance.

Related Company

ChainLink

Channels

/regulation & compliance /cryptocurrency /sibos /predictions

Keywords

defi instant messaging iso 20022 asset management
 

