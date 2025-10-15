How Shared Standards are Bridging the Gap Between TradFi and DeFi

At Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder, Chainlink shared his insights into how off-chain and on-chain financial standards are beginning to merge into one, more efficient and cost effective framework. Giving examples of how traditional finance is becoming more compatible with its decentralised counterpart, Nazarov explains how the landscape is an exciting point in its evolution, with higher quality data, AI capabilities and more cohesive standards and how he believes the future will see greater digital assets, than those in traditional finance.