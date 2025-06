While attending EBA Day 2025, Phoebe Zhou, Head of Emerging Payments, HSBC joined the FinextraTV studio. Helping to contextualise the conversation, Zhou gave a historical reflection on how the payments industry has evolved before setting out the key modern innovations. From cryptocurrency to instant payments and fraud, Zhou provides a clear and broad overview of our current state of payments and how, when we reflect, we can see that payments has always been in a state of digital transformation