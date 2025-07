Speaking to FinextraTV at Money 20/20, Neil Hopcroft, Director - Head of Global Strategic Accounts, Form3 provided his insights into the key pressing topics in the industry. As well as regulation and verification of payee, Hopcroft helps to define what non-bank access is and why it is beginning to gain speed in 2025. Looking to the future, he also explains how some of the developing banking models and experiences could herald an innovative selection of solutions.