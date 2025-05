Whilst attending the 2025 NextGen Nordics event, Patrik Havander, Head of Nordics & Baltics at Visa Direct, spoke to FinextraTV to address cross-border payments and the current disparity between customer expectations and bank capabilities. Alongside this, Havander explained how G20 directives and input from the Financial Stability Board show the way the world is evolving and how banks have had to rely on Fintech partnerships to keep up.