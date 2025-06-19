How Evolving Regulation is Enabling Overdue Investment in Payment Hubs

Christina Fransson, Senior Business Development Manager, Enterprise & Instant Payments, FIS Global in her FinextraTV interview at NextGen Nordics discusses the history of centralised payment factories and how they have grown into the modern payment hubs, . From Fransson’s perspective, evolving regulation has been a much-needed push for banks to invest in a centralised system like payment hubs and the holistic abilities they provide. She details why this is important and what to expect from the future.