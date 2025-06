At EBAday 2025, Andrea Pennacchia, Head of Banking and PA Solutions, Nexi Group joined the FinextraTV studio to give his insights into the most significant changes within the payments industry. As well as defining the importance of prioritising a level of trust with customer that they have become so used to in other industries, Pennacchia provides an update on instant payments regulations and SEPA developments. Across all, he shows how an SaaS approach for banks allows for a greater advantage.