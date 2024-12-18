Thought Leadership

How Partnerships Can Be Key to Startup Survival

Many startups have a large number of decisions to make and each one has the chance to affect their trajectory significantly. As a result, some will often rush what might initially be seen as the simplest decision: who to bank with. Yet Rob Burnett, Director of Startup Banking, Grasshopper Bank told FinextraTV in this interview that it might be worth spending longer considering a banking partner. This first decision - finding the right person for their specific, niche needs - could reduce the time spent deciding future expenses, help them be compliant and enable a consistent growth

