Cross-border payments: Unveiling the real value of industry initiatives

At EBAday 2024, Simon McConnell, Board Member, Euro Banking Association, and Annick Moes, Assistant Director, Euro Banking Association, provide a sneak peek into an EBA survey on cross-border payments. While there is a clear roadmap for enhancing these payments, the multitude of industry initiatives makes it difficult for payment service providers to determine how to best get there. This mesmerising conundrum can only be resolved by cutting through the marketing speak, taking stock of the different initiatives and unveiling their value for solving the identified challenges.

