Embedded finance, card programmes, and scaling payments solutions

Join FinextraTV at Money2020 2024 as Marcin Glogowski, UK CEO and European SVP/Managing Director, Marqeta, chats about their recent office opening in Warsaw, Poland, the opportunity that the company see in the European Union, and expanding their product offering. A lot of this change is due to demand for embedded finance solutions and the different interpretations of the technology capabilities involved, as well as how advancements in card programmes are enabling businesses to launch and scale their payment solutions more effectively. The industry must explore the potential value that exists behind their technology, grow embedded finance beyond tradition, and utilise the pockets of new use cases that open up.

