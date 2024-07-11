Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Why Treasury is Last to Innovate

Join FinextraTV at Money2020 2024 as Pac O’Shea, Co-Founder & CEO, Round, updates the industry on the core challenges for founders and CFOs today. Exploring how early stage businesses are managing their treasuries at the moment, the conversation moves on to what changes these organisations should make as they evolve and grow, as well as the importance of cash management and cash visibility.

