Can Financial Institutions Keep Up with the $33 Billion Fraud Surge?

Reflecting on insights from last month’s Visa Payments Forum, Tareq Muhmood, SVP, Value Added Services, Europe, Visa, addresses the dramatic rise in global fraud—from $800 million in the early '90s to $33 billion in 2023. As financial institutions grapple with the increasing complexity of fraud in the digital age, the need for adopting advanced technologies like AI and real-time data analysis becomes clear. With a 50% boost in fraud detection through artificial intelligence, this interview underscores the urgency for banks and fintechs to evolve their security strategies. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, partnerships and continuous innovation are now critical for staying ahead of threats while maintaining seamless payment experiences.