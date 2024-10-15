Thought Leadership

Can Financial Institutions Keep Up with the $33 Billion Fraud Surge?

974 Be the first to comment

Sponsored

This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Reflecting on insights from last month’s Visa Payments Forum, Tareq Muhmood, SVP, Value Added Services, Europe, Visa, addresses the dramatic rise in global fraud—from $800 million in the early '90s to $33 billion in 2023. As financial institutions grapple with the increasing complexity of fraud in the digital age, the need for adopting advanced technologies like AI and real-time data analysis becomes clear. With a 50% boost in fraud detection through artificial intelligence, this interview underscores the urgency for banks and fintechs to evolve their security strategies. As fraud tactics continue to evolve, partnerships and continuous innovation are now critical for staying ahead of threats while maintaining seamless payment experiences.

Related Company

Visa

Channels

/artificial intelligence /financial crime /retail banking /security /payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

innovation

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /financial crime

Can Financial Institutions Keep Up with the $33 Billion Fraud Surge?

/crime

Can Financial Institutions Keep Up with the $33 Billion Fraud Surge?

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Focusing on Customer Experience

/crime

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Focusing on Customer Experience

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Inbound Transaction Screening

/crime

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Inbound Transaction Screening

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

/crime

Fighting Fraud with Form3: The Importance of Collaborative Intelligence

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

/crime

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

/payments

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

/payments

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

The global approach to solving payee verification challenges

/payments

The global approach to solving payee verification challenges

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept