At EBAday 2024, Wim Grosemans, Global Head of Product Management Payments and Receivables, BNP Paribas, sets the scene around how the commercial payments market is evolving. From an infrastructure perspective, the interview details how banks should make important moves to implement instant payments, ISO 20022 and cross border payments as regulation dictates, so there is a lot to do on the plumbing within a financial institution for tomorrow's payments. A staggering amount of digitisation is also incoming, which will result in digital payments soaring and with this, an ecommerce boom for B2C customers and B2B customers.