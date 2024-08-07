View From

How the Commercial Payments Market is Evolving

806 Be the first to comment

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

At EBAday 2024, Wim Grosemans, Global Head of Product Management Payments and Receivables, BNP Paribas, sets the scene around how the commercial payments market is evolving. From an infrastructure perspective, the interview details how banks should make important moves to implement instant payments, ISO 20022 and cross border payments as regulation dictates, so there is a lot to do on the plumbing within a financial institution for tomorrow's payments. A staggering amount of digitisation is also incoming, which will result in digital payments soaring and with this, an ecommerce boom for B2C customers and B2B customers.

Related Company

BNP Paribas

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

ebaday iso20022

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Comments: (0)

Watch More Videos on /payments

How the Commercial Payments Market is Evolving

/payments

How the Commercial Payments Market is Evolving

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

/crime

The Intersection of Wildlife Trafficking and Financial Crime

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

/payments

Why Traditional AI should be used alongside Generative AI for Fraud Prevention

Reimagining Your Core: How Banks Can Thrive Amidst Rapid Technological Change

/wholesale

Reimagining Your Core: How Banks Can Thrive Amidst Rapid Technological Change

2024 Payments Trends and Adding Value

/payments

2024 Payments Trends and Adding Value

How Open Banking will Enable Embedded Finance

/payments

How Open Banking will Enable Embedded Finance

SEPA, ISO 20022 and the Road to Innovation and Resiliency

/payments

SEPA, ISO 20022 and the Road to Innovation and Resiliency

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

/payments

What changes lie ahead for the future of real-time payments

All videos

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept