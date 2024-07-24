Adapting to change: How financial institutions can revolutionise core banking systems

Siobhan Byron, EVP of Universal Banking at Finastra, discusses how innovation is not just limited to the neo and startup banks, indeed established banks are combining the move-fast philosophies of the emerging players with their own considerable assets. The conversation highlights the need for financial institutions to have a clear vision and strategy, find the right pace and technology for transformation, avoid high-risk methods, outline the challenges of losing market share, talent, and the ability to meet future needs if institutions fail to stay current and innovative.

