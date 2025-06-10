Why Accelerated Transformation in Lending is Imperative Today

In part two of our series on lending transformation with Mambu, we are joined by Miguel Amaro, Partner, Deloitte and Anthony Nonnis, Head of Global Partnerships, Mambu to discuss how modernising lending operations is now a necessity for financial institutions to remain competitive. We explore what accelerated transformation looks like - embracing new technologies through a cloud-based API core platform and quickly launching new products in the market.
To find out more about Mambu and Deloitte working together on lending transformation, visit Mambu's website here.