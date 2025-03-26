Thought Leadership

What Does a Reimagined Banking World Look Like?

In this FinextraTV interview, Saraswathy Parthasarathy, COO, Universal Banking, Finastra, opines on how technology is influencing and driving a reimagined banking world. We are not on the brink of a new era of financial services: the future is already here. We are living a world where a customer-centric approach is the only way forward, financial products are integrated seamlessly into our lives and banking is no longer a separate service – it is value-based and can now be done on the go, enabling banks to keep up with changing customer preferences.

Related Company

Finastra

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

transaction banking mobile & online banking futures and options customer relationship management and knowledge management
 

