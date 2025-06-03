Why Lending in 2025 Now Faces an Entirely New Dynamic

Joining the FinextraTV virtual studio, David Ruis, Partner, Deloitte and Anthony Nonnis, Head of Global Partnerships, Mambu, discuss how banking as an industry is currently experiencing new dynamics and the emergence of alternative lenders. Examining how the current regulatory and geopolitical situation is impacting innovation, they outline the transformation that is now taking place with AI technologies throughout the lending journey.
