Describing the evolution of modern banking, Sovan Shatpathy, SVP, Product Management & Development, Oracle Financial Services joined the FinextraTV virtual studio to explain how banks can thrive. As well as contextualising the current landscape and offering insights into the way that banks are now focussing more intently on the customer journey, Shatpathy asserts that all banks cannot be physical or digital, they must be 'phygital'.