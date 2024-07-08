Green Finance Institute: 8-53% of the UK’s 7 Largest Banks’ Portfolios Exposed to Transition Risks

Join FinextraTV as Helen Avery, Director, Nature Programmes and GFI Hive at the Green Finance Institute, explains the methodology behind their recently released report, ‘Assessing the Materiality of Nature-Related Financial Risks for the UK’, authored by Nicola Ranger, Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford, and Tom Oliver, University of Reading. The conversation explores the report findings which show how biodiversity loss and environmental degradation can create material risks for the UK economy and financial sector, placing a ‘value at risk’ (nVaR) on nature. This has helped identify that the deterioration of our natural environment could result in UK Gross GDP falling by as much as 12%, with sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and services being the most impacted and in turn, will correlate to the impact on bank portfolios. Dr Nicola Ranger will be a keynote speaker at Sustainable Finance Live on 8th October 2024 in London where the risks and opportunities that materialise across natural capital will be examined.

