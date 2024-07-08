Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Why without technology, there would be no banks

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Maurya Murphy, Senior Product Director, Corporate Banking, Temenos and Benjamin Wey, Senior Advisor, Hamilton Reserve Bank chat through how technology can be used to streamline operations and grow and develop as a business. For the largest global bank headquartered in the Caribbean, technology is essential for resolving problems that all traditional banks face, such as lack of communication and lack of customer support. There is now an expectation from customers of a much closer link between banking and technology, and corporate clients are looking for more personalisation, more choice and more sustainability in their products.

740
