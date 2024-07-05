Instant Payments: Are Banks Ready for the Transformation Wave?

At EBAday 2024, Daniel Hurst, Head of Products and Services for FIS' B2B Payments and Money Movement - EMEA, FIS Global, offers his opinion on whether banks are ready for the rollout of instant payments and in particular, the January 2025 deadline for inbound payments. It is evident at EBAday that while some banks are taking compliance extremely seriously, other financial institutions are in discussions with regulators to extend timelines or are campaigning against it, citing PSD3 and that their organisation does not come under the jurisdiction of the rules. The industry must also consider whether banks are prepared to migrate every process to real-time, because that will mean that in addition to payments speeding up, core banking, reconciliation and fraud prevention will also have to keep pace. For banks currently not operating at 24/7/365, this will be a sea change.

1461