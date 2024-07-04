Is the era of A2A payments about to begin?

At EBAday 2024, Simone Del Guerra, Head of Central Institutions & International Sales, Nexi Group, talks about the development of A2A payments and how instant payments will be the catalyst for A2A payments in Europe. A2A payments are currently fragmented due to the user experience at point of sale not being as efficient as more popular payment methods such as credit cards or digital wallets and customers also do not have the knowledge of or trust in A2A payments. However, successful case studies from across the globe tend to be based on instant payments, driving home the fact that perhaps these two types of payment should be connected, particularly because this will in turn, push forward standardisation of overlay services such as Request to Pay, database proxy and use of QR codes.

