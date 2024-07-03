Implementing Instant Payments: Challenges and Strategies for Banks and PSPs

At EBAday 2024, Sheri Brandon, Chief Market Officer, Northern & Western Europe, Worldline, sets the scene around the challenges and strategies that permeate when implementing instant payments, including short deadlines that must be met amid many other ongoing regulation projects. Resources can be constrained in these scenarios, and banks must now consider how new regulation will lead to new requirements, such as Verification of Payee, and ensure these processes fit into current processes. The discussion also covers implementation of instant payments and the trade-offs that must be established. Security must be enhanced, the back office must be managed differently and maintenance windows must be rescheduled as liquidity management is of paramount importance. Moving from predictable flows to instant flows will be a cumbersome challenge.

1261