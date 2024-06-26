Core modernisation of large banks: Facilitating cultural transformation

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director, Europe at Temenos, and Jitka Haubová, COO at Komerční banka, outline next steps in modernisation for large banks. With banks facing increasing pressure from regulators and customers to modernise their legacy infrastructure, facing risk if they do not comply, the conversation highlights how successful transformations into new digital banks can be made- pinpointing cultural reorganisation as a key step in the process.

