Technology, the Catalyst for Banks to Evolve into Competitors

FinextraTV and Gabriela Giannattasio, VP of EMEA, Veritran, tap into how banks should be prioritising streamlining user experiences, enhancing seamless payment systems, making them secure, and ensuring compliance with upcoming regulations all at the same time. In this new age of financial polyamory, individuals and businesses are no longer married to just one bank, and banks should view collaboration as the silver bullet solution to these challenges and actively leverage available opportunities to connect with technology partners.