Peace of Mind with Every Tap: The Card’s Expanded Role

Join FinextraTV at Money20/20 Europe 2024 as Amanda Gourbault, EVP and Head of Marketing at CompoSecure, discusses the role of credit and debit cards beyond traditional payments. We look to the near future to understand how payment cards can maintain and enhance security while minimizing purchase rejections, and discover how real-time innovations are addressing customer demands and industry needs for secure and seamless transactions.

1496
