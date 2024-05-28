Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Reducing banks' carbon footprint: What can be done to achieve environmental targets?

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Kalliopi Chioti, Chief Marketing & ESG Officer at Temenos, and Dan Broten, CTO of EQ Bank, discuss how technology helps banks measure and reduce their carbon footprint. They highlight the role of SaaS in improving scalability, security, and sustainability targets; emphasise the importance of measuring emissions, and showcase the collaborative efforts required to enhance carbon efficiency with innovations.

886
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /sustainable

3 h
Video
Reducing banks' carbon footprint: What can be done to achieve environmental targets?
FinextraTV
4 h
News
Climate action fintech Deedster secures SEK 50 million investment
Newsdesk
27 May
Blog post
Green finance is Hong Kong’s golden opportunity to lead Asia’s net-zero mission
King Leung
23 May
News
Zopa enters renewable energy market
Newsdesk
22 May
Company
Finance in Common opens climate action innovation lab
Finance in Common

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company EQ Bank

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking Security DevOps Payments Wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)