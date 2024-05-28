Reducing banks' carbon footprint: What can be done to achieve environmental targets?

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Kalliopi Chioti, Chief Marketing & ESG Officer at Temenos, and Dan Broten, CTO of EQ Bank, discuss how technology helps banks measure and reduce their carbon footprint. They highlight the role of SaaS in improving scalability, security, and sustainability targets; emphasise the importance of measuring emissions, and showcase the collaborative efforts required to enhance carbon efficiency with innovations.
