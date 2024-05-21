Resolving the challenges of cross-border payments

Join FinextraTV live at NextGen Nordics 2024 with Patrik Havander, Head of Visa B2B Connect Europe, as we delve into the landscape of B2B cross-border payments. Discover how banks are adapting to maintain B2B payment volumes amidst declining retail payments, explore emerging technologies shaping the future of cross-border transactions, and learn what steps banks can take today to stay ahead in the ever-evolving payments landscape.
