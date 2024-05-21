Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Resolving the challenges of cross-border payments

Join FinextraTV live at NextGen Nordics 2024 with Patrik Havander, Head of Visa B2B Connect Europe, as we delve into the landscape of B2B cross-border payments. Discover how banks are adapting to maintain B2B payment volumes amidst declining retail payments, explore emerging technologies shaping the future of cross-border transactions, and learn what steps banks can take today to stay ahead in the ever-evolving payments landscape.

783
Video
Resolving the challenges of cross-border payments
FinextraTV

