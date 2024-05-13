Climate Scorpion: The Sting is in the Tail - Introducing Planetary Insolvency

Sandy Trust, Head of Organisational Risk at M&G, and Lucy Saye, Actuarial Manager at Deloitte, and previous chair at the IFoA Sustainability Board, present the 'Climate Scorpion' report. This report follows the IoFA and University of Exeter's 'The Emperor's New Climate Scenarios' paper, challenging the accuracy of NGFS and CBES scenarios. In this in-depth FinextraTV Unplugged interview with Richard Peers, ResponsibleRisk, they delve into tipping points, cascading risks, and the potential for positive tipping points, exploring the uncertainty surrounding Carbon budgets and their underlying assumptions. Given the Earth's complexity, climate modeling remains uncertain. The interview discusses how financial institutions and corporations can plan amid this uncertainty.

