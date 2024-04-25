Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

NextGen Nordics 2024: Cross Border Payments: Back on Banks' agenda

Dr. Hubertus von Poser, Head of Sales and Consulting Payments at PPI, joins FinextraTV at NextGen Nordics 2024 for a deep dive into cross-border payments and their resurgence on banks' agendas. Discover the key drivers shaping the financial services landscape, the challenges banks encounter, and strategies to overcome them. Gain insights into the future trajectory of cross-border payments and explore the evolving role they play in the global financial ecosystem.

625
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Video
NextGen Nordics 2024: Cross Border Payments: Back on Banks' agenda
FinextraTV
2 h
Blog post
Overcoming Cultural and Technical Challenges in Automating Currency Risk Management
Benjamin Avraham
2 h
Video
Pivotal trends for sustainable growth in financial services
FinextraTV
12 h
News
Splitit enables banks to offer in-checkout instalment payments
Newsdesk
16 h
Company
Stripe unveils slate of new features
Stripe

Related Companies

PPI AG

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cloud Retail banking DevOps Wholesale banking Markets

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)