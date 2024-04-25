Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Pivotal trends for sustainable growth in financial services

Amidst the evolving financial services landscape, three pivotal trends have emerged: operational resilience, generative artificial intelligence, and modernisation. As institutions navigate the complexities of digital transformation, the importance of building resilient systems, harnessing the power of gen AI responsibly, and modernising tech stacks becomes increasingly evident. In a conversation with Monica Sasso, Global Financial Services Digital Transformation Lead at Red Hat, we delve into these trends, exploring their implications and the strategies needed for sustainable growth.

