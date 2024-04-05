Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Environmental Finance: Navigating the Climate Crisis - Insights from Planet Tracker’s CEO

In this episode of Unplugged, Robin Millington, CEO of Planet Tracker, addresses the urgency of environmental challenges and the need for action. From rising litigation cases due to false sustainability claims, to Planet Tracker's innovative solutions like deforestation-linked bonds and traceability systems, learn about the push for transparency and accountability in financial decision-making for sustainability.

