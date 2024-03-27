Nexi and Mastercard team up to advance Open Banking Payments across Europe

Speaking together at MPE 2024, Martin Pitcock, Chief Marketing Officer, Ecommerce, Nexi Group, & Katharina Luschnik, Vice President, Product Sales Open Banking, Mastercard, talk about their strategic partnership across Europe to support Open Banking account-based payments, and facilitate e-commerce payments across Nexi's gateways serving merchants. We learn more about the benefits of Open Banking for merchants and consumers, why convenience is so critical to the customer at the point of check-out, and how the partnership between MasterCard and Nexi is improving the overall customer journey.

