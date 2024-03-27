Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Nexi and Mastercard team up to advance Open Banking Payments across Europe

Speaking together at MPE 2024, Martin Pitcock, Chief Marketing Officer, Ecommerce, Nexi Group, & Katharina Luschnik, Vice President, Product Sales Open Banking, Mastercard, talk about their strategic partnership across Europe to support Open Banking account-based payments, and facilitate e-commerce payments across Nexi's gateways serving merchants. We learn more about the benefits of Open Banking for merchants and consumers, why convenience is so critical to the customer at the point of check-out, and how the partnership between MasterCard and Nexi is improving the overall customer journey.

1009
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

Related Companies

Mastercard Nexi

